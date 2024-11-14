Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,995 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 348,971 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 24,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $95,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.0% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,729 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $54,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $292.08 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HSBC cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

