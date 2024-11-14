Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,170 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,170 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $73,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.77.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $414.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.06 and a 200 day moving average of $351.21. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $421.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.