Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 892,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 189,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $104,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.12.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $121.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

