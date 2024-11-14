Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,106,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 252,061 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $75,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 399.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 227.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST opened at $32.67 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Several research firms have commented on ST. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

