Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $85.63 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $85,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,175,000 after purchasing an additional 170,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 912,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average is $95.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $83.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.58%.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

