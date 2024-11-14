Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $72.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,911 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $72,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 159,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

GLD opened at $237.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $181.31 and a twelve month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

