Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,053 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $80,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Clean Harbors by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.33.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $146,485.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,403,882.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,963.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,403,882.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,227 shares of company stock worth $2,759,617. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $259.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.42 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.43 and a 200-day moving average of $232.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

