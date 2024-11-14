Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

DSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Viant Technology stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 276.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $34,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,695.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 10,419 shares of company stock valued at $116,647 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 447,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Viant Technology by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter worth $128,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

