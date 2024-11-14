Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $255,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 97,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 698.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 162.5% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.76. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.29 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

