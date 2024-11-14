Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $513,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Impinj by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $9,659,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $185.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 208.72 and a beta of 1.81. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.86 million. Impinj had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 4,264,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,006,638.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,006,638.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $313,261.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,174,291.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,301 shares of company stock valued at $129,876,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

