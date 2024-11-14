Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $240.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $279.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.37 and a 200-day moving average of $191.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.77 and a 1-year high of $241.09.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at $382,258,392.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,924 shares of company stock worth $97,427,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

Read Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.