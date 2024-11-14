Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 750 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 79,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

