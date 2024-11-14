Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $124.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.