VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC cut shares of VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

TSE FORA opened at C$8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00 and a beta of -0.02. VerticalScope has a 12-month low of C$4.01 and a 12-month high of C$11.00.

In other VerticalScope news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,700.00. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,700.00. Also, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$274,350.00. Insiders sold 79,900 shares of company stock valued at $727,906 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

