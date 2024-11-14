Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC decreased its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 561,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Veritex by 16.5% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Insider Activity at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $508,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,950.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 12,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $353,795.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,215.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sughrue sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $508,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,950.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veritex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veritex

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $113.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Veritex Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.