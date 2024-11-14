Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 128.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 48,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.9 %

VRSK traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.34. 88,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,715. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.34 and a 1-year high of $291.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.80.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

