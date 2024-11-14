Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives $53.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $585,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $585,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $720,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,553 shares in the company, valued at $6,318,490.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERA opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.03. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $51.61.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

