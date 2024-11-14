Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of VEMLY opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. Venture has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

