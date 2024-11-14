Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Venture Price Performance
Shares of VEMLY opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. Venture has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $57.63.
About Venture
