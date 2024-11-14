Ventum Cap Mkts Has Weak Outlook for illumin FY2024 Earnings

illumin Holdings Inc. (TSE:ILL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of illumin in a report released on Monday, November 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

