Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,805 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 166.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $233.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.26. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $165.12 and a one year high of $240.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

