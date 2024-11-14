Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUSB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,548,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,706,000 after buying an additional 69,352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 276,376 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 766,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 456,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 447,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter.
VUSB stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61.
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
