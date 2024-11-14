Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 13.4% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $119,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 243,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $3,089,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $295.43. 1,747,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,384. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.44 and a 200-day moving average of $272.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $221.60 and a 52-week high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.