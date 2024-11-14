Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

