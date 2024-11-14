Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Trimmed by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.65. 2,770,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,510,452. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

