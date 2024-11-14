Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $340.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $245.98 and a 52-week high of $342.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.91.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.