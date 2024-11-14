VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Acquired by Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,251,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553,529 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for about 26.7% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $41,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.