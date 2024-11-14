Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BTFX traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $50.68. 114,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,999. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96.
About Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF
