VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Releases Earnings Results

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.64 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Shares of EGY stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. 1,245,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,816. The company has a market cap of $548.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

