UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Down 44.2% in October

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,700 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the October 15th total of 866,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
UTime Stock Performance
WTO stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. UTime has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.
About UTime
