UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Down 44.2% in October

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,700 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the October 15th total of 866,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UTime Stock Performance

WTO stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. UTime has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

