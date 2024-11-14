USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:USCB)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

USCB Financial has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect USCB Financial to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

USCB opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. USCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

Several analysts have commented on USCB shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of USCB Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded USCB Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised USCB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In other USCB Financial news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $87,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,320. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

