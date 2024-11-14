Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Sells $166,656.88 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) VP Dave Bottoms sold 10,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $166,656.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dave Bottoms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Dave Bottoms sold 5,626 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $59,466.82.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Dave Bottoms sold 5,818 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $57,074.58.

On Monday, August 19th, Dave Bottoms sold 1,433 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $13,828.45.

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.49. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. Upwork had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Upwork by 45.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 0.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 318,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 18.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

