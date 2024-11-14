Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Unitronix Stock Up 8.6 %

OTCMKTS:UTRX opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Unitronix has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Unitronix Company Profile

Unitronix Corporation, a software development and services company, provides knowledge based tools to the mineral exploration industry. It offers PRAXA, which is used to manage sales, distribution, manufacturing, and accounting functions of manufacturing and distribution companies; and GEO-SLEUTH, which automates the early stages of grass roots mineral exploration.

