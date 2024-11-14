Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Unitronix Stock Up 8.6 %
OTCMKTS:UTRX opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Unitronix has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
Unitronix Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Unitronix
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Top 3 R&D-Driven Stocks Showing Strong Profit and Momentum
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Unitronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.