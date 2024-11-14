United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires 728 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.4% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $35,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $73.85 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average is $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

