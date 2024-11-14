Unionview LLC Sells 40 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Unionview LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $600.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $576.78 and a 200-day moving average of $554.74. The company has a market capitalization of $517.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $450.19 and a 1 year high of $603.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

