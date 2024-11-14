Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.15. 287,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,556. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $215.81 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

