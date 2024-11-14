Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben Sells 3,422 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $130,720.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,351. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 435.13 and a beta of 2.08. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $540.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

