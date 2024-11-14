UBS Group Upgrades Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CARR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens cut their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 246.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.