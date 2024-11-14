UBS Group Downgrades Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) to Strong Sell

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

EGIEY stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

