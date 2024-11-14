U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Down 25.9% in October

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 56,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

U Power Stock Performance

Shares of UCAR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 94,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. U Power has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $256.00.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

