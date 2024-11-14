U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Down 25.9% in October

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 56,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
U Power Stock Performance
Shares of UCAR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 94,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. U Power has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $256.00.
About U Power
