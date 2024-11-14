Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,450,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,543,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,108,000 after acquiring an additional 54,217 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,894,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,627 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
