TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.92 and last traded at $45.92, with a volume of 55010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TXNM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

TXNM Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $569.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. TXNM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

