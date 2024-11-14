TSE:WPM FY2026 EPS Forecast Increased by Edison Inv. Res

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WPM. National Bankshares raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.67.

Shares of WPM stock traded up C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$83.55. 9,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,549. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.29. The company has a market cap of C$37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$52.15 and a 12 month high of C$94.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

