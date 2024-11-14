Truist Financial Cuts EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $186.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.21.

NYSE EGP opened at $175.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $155.23 and a 52 week high of $192.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 49.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

