Tripadvisor (TRIP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2024 – Tripadvisor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2024 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Tripadvisor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

11/7/2024 – Tripadvisor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Tripadvisor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Tripadvisor had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Tripadvisor had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Tripadvisor had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.86 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,499 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

