Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Down 33.8% in October

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the October 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Trees Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CANN remained flat at $0.04 on Thursday. 53,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,978. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.13. Trees has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.
About Trees
