TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Up 5% – Here’s Why

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.38 and last traded at $33.17. 396,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 510,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on THS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 0.23.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,994.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 28.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,027,000 after buying an additional 600,723 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,163,000 after acquiring an additional 286,770 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.4% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,217,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,011,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.