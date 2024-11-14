TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC lowered its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. TransMedics Group makes up 1.3% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 187.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,158.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $563,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,158.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,528 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.56. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

