Traders Buy Large Volume of Genius Sports Call Options (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,963 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 278% compared to the typical volume of 2,636 call options.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 53.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,219,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,165 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,233,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,828,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after buying an additional 1,502,958 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,575,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $5,521,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GENI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Genius Sports Stock Up 1.3 %

Genius Sports stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.98. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

