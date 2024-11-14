Traction Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,004 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Traction Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 10.9% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $511.72. 5,642,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,089,418. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $487.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.42. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $382.66 and a 52-week high of $515.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

