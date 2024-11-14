Traction Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Traction Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF accounts for 1.5% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSPN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 113.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.30. 5,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,538. The firm has a market cap of $823.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.